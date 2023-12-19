Grinch on the loose damaging Christmas decorations in South Jersey

You'd better watch out. There's a new grinch stealing Christmas…decorations that is.

A suspect has been caught on doorbell and surveillance videos taking decorations from homes in a South Jersey neighborhood.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson went to Gloucester County to get the scoop.

"It's very much a shame," said Ronald Pritchett.

It has residents in several Mullica Hill neighborhoods on guard after Harrison Township Police released pctures from doorbell and home security cameras.

Police say they show suspects wanted for criminal mischief involving Christmas decorations. One picture shows a suspect vehicle police say is a sedan which appears to have a headlight out.

"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised nowadays to hear what people are doing," said Pritchett.

He lives in Tesoro Estates. It’s one of four developments where suspects are accused of decoration damage.

The other incidents police say happened at Brookside Farms, Tesoro Court and Ravine at Brookside all on the night of December 14th between 8:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Pritchett is scaling back his decorations this year. He celebrates Christmas while his family celebrates Hanukkah.

"I'm Catholic and my wife and two daughters are Jewish, but I'm very hesitant to put a full display up. We normally do blue lights out front and I'm very hesitant," he said.

Some residents said a lot of neighbors pay a pretty penny to have decorations done by a family-owned landscaping business in the area. Others, say their families put in the time to do beautiful displays on their own.

So you'd better watch out. Santa is watching. Some say those doing this shamefully just don't care.

"People don't have the kindness and hospitality of what people put up and the respect for what people do," said Pritchett.

Harrison Township Police are asking residents to help with the investigation by checking security cameras for any video that may have captured the suspects or get-a-way car. You can reach Detective Sergeant Thomas at 856-478-6839 ext. 1619 or athomas@htwpd.us or Patrolman Kalabic at 856-478-6839 ext. 1639, email akalabic@htwpd.us.