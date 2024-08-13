Groundhog found hiding inside claw machine at Pennsylvania mini golf course

article

Is Punxsutawney Phil on the hunt for a new home?

Not quite, but a different Pennsylvania groundhog was discovered in an unusual place - a claw machine!

Photos posted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission show the adorable animal hidden among stuffed animals at the Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville.

The special "prize" startled employees, who called officials to help get it out of the machine.

"When Warden Zaffuto responded and approached the machine, he saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation," the game commission said.

The vending machine company unlocked the machine, allowing the game warden to safely remove the groundhog and release it back into the wild unharmed.



