Police: Group fires more than 20 shots at sound engineer outside South Philadelphia recording studio

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that took place in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers with the 3rd District responded to a report of gunshots on Jackson Street, according to authorities.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says when officers arrived on the scene they found the shooting scene but were unable to locate a victim.

Officers later learned there was a shooting victim around the corner on Columbus Boulevard, Small says.

According to Small, the victim, 31, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and police took him to Jefferson Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say a 31-year-old sound engineer was shot once outside of a reccording studio in South Philadelphia.

The victim told police he is a sound engineer who was working at a recording studio when he ordered food through Uber Eats, Small says.

Police say, the victim disclosed that when he went outside to meet the Uber Eats delivery driver that he saw five men in masks approaching him.

According to police, the sound engineer said he began to run and was shot in the leg as he fled the scene.

He then ran into a Wawa where police later found him, authorities say.

Small says 21 spent shell casings were found outside of the recording studio where the victim was shot.

"We know 21 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," Small says.

Detectives are on location processing the scene and looking for surveillance video, according to authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.