Suspect identified in sex assault on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, sources say

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they believe is responsible for several sexual assaults, including at least one that law enforcement sources say happened on SEPTA property.

The Philadelphia Police Department Tuesday named Quintez Adams, 28, as a suspect in incidents that occurred on Apr. 4 and Apr. 24.

Adams, who sources say is homeless, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a SEPTA Broad Street line train last Sunday. Police say the incident occurred between the Erie and Girard stations early in the afternoon.

Police say Adams is also wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened on Apr. 4 near the intersection of 7th and Market streets.

Authorities say Adams is known to frequent the area of 13th and Market streets. He is described as 6-foot-2, 140 pounds, according to police.

The search for Adams comes as police investigate a number of other incidents that occurred on SEPTA property over the weekend, including two stabbings. Late last week, sources say a suspect shoved a man on to the tracks of the Market-Frankford line at 30th Street Station.

SEPTA says it will be talking about ongoing safety and security issues when transit leaders testify regarding their annual budget in May.

Safety on SEPTA vehicles and properties has been called into question for months amid an apparent increase in violent crime.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia Councilman David Oh revealed that he would be urging city council to withhold $10 million from SEPTA in an effort to encourage them to hire more police officers, raise wages, and make salaries more competitive with other police forces in the region.

Last fall, Oh called for city council’s committees on transportation, public utilities, and public safety to hold joint hearings regarding safety in SEPTA facilities and aboard SEPTA vehicles. In the resolution, Oh cited a number of incidents, including an alleged rape that occurred on a crowded Market-Frankford Line train in October.