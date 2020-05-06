Group in Montgomery County help those in need with healthy food pantry

The fallout of the coronavirus has left a crippled economy with millions newly unemployed and that means many are reaching out for help when they normally wouldn’t ask. A group in Montgomery County is now finding a new mission in help those through these tough times.



Even through a pouring spring rain, father of four John Harold is very thankful and grateful for a free healthy meal for his family. The last two months have been difficult.

“It’s been a struggle everything from getting the kids prepared, the change in schedule, and keeping well prepared food available for the family,” he said.



For 52 years, the Montgomery County Opportunity Industrial Center or OIC has been helping residents with career training, job skills and literacy. But for the first time ever, they’ve now opened a healthy food panty for Norristown area families suffering through the coronavirus crisis.



How big is the need? Last month they weren’t even doing this and this week they will serve more than 300 families.

