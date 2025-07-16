Young Chances Foundation talk community resources after deadly mass shooting in Grays Ferry

The Brief Young Chances Foundation pools community groups and volunteers to discuss services available to the community. Police say additional manpower is in place following the deadly July 7th mass shooting in Grays Ferry while the investigation continues.



The Young Chances Foundation pools, community groups and volunteers gathered Tuesday to discuss resources in light of the deadly mass shooting that occurred in Grays Ferry.

What we know:

A mass shooting on Etting Street in Grays Ferry left three people dead and injured several others. Police have released new photos of two of the three suspects. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 7th. Police have not announced any arrests.

What they're saying:

"We need to get our blocks back. We gotta stop sitting in the house," said a man with PAAN, the Philadelphia Anti-Violence Anti-Drug Network to a room of concerned residents and organizations. They’re working as a lifeline for the Grays Ferry community traumatized by the deadly mass shooting.

"Before we can sit down and talk to our youth, we have to come up with a game plan," said another man during a regular monthly community meeting put on by the Young Chances Foundation and held at its community engagement center at 27th and Tasker streets.

"Today is really about reinforcing the positivity that goes on every day," said Executive Director Tyrique Glasgow. He says the focus is a little different after what happened.

"It is frustrating. It is not normal and it is something that the community is still trying to find answers. Like why," said Glasgow who brings agencies and quality of life resources to the community regularly.

"Like the meals, the clothing and additional agencies that will be here," he said. Ahead of the meeting he put donations free for residents to take. He does not want it to be overshadowed by the mass shooting.

"Sometimes it feels like it always happens on that block or in this community. But it is not the image and the representation that we are trying to show," he said.

Big picture view:

Back inside police said safety precautions are in place while the investigation into the mass shooting continues.

"We do have a stationary car out there. We do have more resources allocated to the area and you’ll see a lot more police presence in the area," said 17th Police District Lt. Joseph Musumeci. He says shootings and homicides have been down in this district.

Residents agree things have gotten better.

"I still don’t sit really. Like sitting outside on my step but it’s not like how it was before," said Meeka Outlaw.

"The kids want a better future and it's for us to provide those solutions on a consistent basis," said Glasgow.

What you can do:

