Shirtless man throws metal pan at security camera during destructive break-in of Philly catering business
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a shirtless man who they say spent hours rummaging through a South Philadelphia catering business earlier this month.
Investigators say the break-in happened the morning of July 6 at the Swan Caterers in South Philadelphia.
What we know:
Surveillance video shared by police shows the unknown man climbing a gate into an alleyway where investigators say he entered the business through a storm door.
Once inside, police say the suspect spent several hours rummaging through the property and, at one point, was captured throwing a metal tray at a security camera.
Investigators say the suspect didn't leave Swan Caterers until 5 a.m. the next day, meaning he spent nearly 24-hours inside the business.
The suspect was captured on video leaving the property by scaling the same gate he climbed over when he first broke in.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.