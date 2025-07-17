Shirtless man throws metal pan at security camera during destructive break-in of Philly catering business

Police are searching for a shirtless man who they say spent hours rummaging through a South Philadelphia catering business earlier this month.

Investigators say the break-in happened the morning of July 6 at the Swan Caterers in South Philadelphia.

What we know:

Surveillance video shared by police shows the unknown man climbing a gate into an alleyway where investigators say he entered the business through a storm door.

Once inside, police say the suspect spent several hours rummaging through the property and, at one point, was captured throwing a metal tray at a security camera.

Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a Philadelphia catering business and spent hours inside destroying items.

Investigators say the suspect didn't leave Swan Caterers until 5 a.m. the next day, meaning he spent nearly 24-hours inside the business.

The suspect was captured on video leaving the property by scaling the same gate he climbed over when he first broke in.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.