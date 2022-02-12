Group of men assault, rob man of nearly $30K in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after four men broke into a home and assaulted a man in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 6900 block of Horrocks Street.

Police say four unknown men, two of which were armed, forced entry through the basement door.

They then assaulted a 41-year-old man and took approximately $28,000 ($10,000 in coins, $10,000 in checks, and $8,000 in cash) in various currency from the man. They also took the man's 2019 white Toyota with keys.

Police say the men were wearing dark clothing and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical treatment. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

An investigation remains active.

