Gun violence continues to surge in Philadelphia

Gun violence continues to surge in the new year in Philadelphia with 27 murders reported so far.

It was an execution-style hit right in the heart of one of South Philadelphia's upscale neighborhoods at 13th and Packer. The killing has neighbors on edge.

Homicide detectives are now trying to determine if the murder of 25-year-old Quadir Noel is linked to a string of South Philly gang related shootings that left multiple victims wounded and at least four people dead.

"Some groups are self-identifying as gangs, like 31st Street and 27th Street, Wilson Park to name a few. Yeah, it's just an ongoing battle. It appears that they're shooting at each other at a moment's notice," South Detectives Captain James Kearney said.

Police say 17-year-old Dreyon Hart was targeted on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday night.

"We know at least 16 shots were fired and fired from two separate semi-automatic handguns," Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small said.

The gun violence that left 499 people dead in 2020 continues into the new year. Police say stopping the shootings and solving murders is their top priority.

"We want it to stop. We're trying to give these young guys who identify as being part of these gangs as an opportunity to get out of the game per se and make a better life for themselves," Kearney said.

