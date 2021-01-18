17-year-old fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday around 9 p.m.
According to police, the teen was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter