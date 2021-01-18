Police: 13-year-old in stable condition after being shot in foot in West Philly

article

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 57th and Haverford Monday night.

According to police, the teen was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

____

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter