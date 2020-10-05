Gun violence Monday pushes Philadelphia to more than 360 homicides so far this year

The gun violence continued on Monday as the number of homicides this year in the city grew to more than 360, making it the deadliest year since 2007 when 391 murders were reported.

Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were found shot to death inside a home on North Lambert Street in West Oak Lane Monday night. So far, no arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Earlier in the day, a 27-year-old was shot three times in the head on South Corlies Street in South Philadelphia. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating a shooting in Crescentville that left a man dead.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times on Fanshawe Street in Oxford Circle around 5 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A man in his 20s was shot in the head on Brill Street in the city's Crescentville neighorhood. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Monday afternoon, a 21-year-old man was shot nine times in the Lowe’s parking lot on Columbus Boulevard. He died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Advertisement

Early Tuesday morning, another shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Kingsessing.

Police say the victim was standing in the waiting area of a takeout restaurant when a gunman begin firing through the open door, striking the victim twice in the chest.

Responding officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. Police say the entire incident was captured on private surveillance cameras.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

RELATED:

Police: Man, woman found shot to death inside West Oak Lane home

Police: 21-year-old shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia

Police: 27-year-old man shot and killed in South Philadelphia

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!