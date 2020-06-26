Commissioner Outlaw aims to strengthen investigative measures through collaboration with new action plan

article

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Friday announced a new action plan that promises to strengthen investigative measures involving violent crime through retooled collaboration within the city's law enforcement system.

The Crime Prevention and Violence Reduction Action Plan, which Outlaw says has been in the works since her arrival in February, "reflects a holistic and collaborative approach to addressing violent crime, and abides within the framework of the City’s overarching Roadmap to Safer Communities."

In a release, Outlaw says District Attorney Larry Krasner will add two Assistant District Attorneys to each of the six geographic divisions in the city. The new appointees will strive to work cooperatively with partners in investigating violent crimes; especially those involving firearms.

"This will provide greater focus, attention, and consistency to investigations and prosecutions, and will ultimately result in the removal of the most dangerous offenders from our precious communities," Outlaw said.

Although the action plan was released in full for the first time on Friday, Outlaw says many tenants of the plan are in motion. Outlaw highlighted 'shooting reviews' as a new initiative that put forth over the last several weeks. These cross-functional working meetings include several agencies and promote collaboration, communication, and shared responsibility.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw (Jared Piper/PHL Council)

Outlaw also mentioned several new additions and promotions to her Executive Team. Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton has been promoted to First Deputy Commissioner of Field Operations. Deputy Commissioners Joel Dales and Benjamin Naish have joined the Executive Team, and will oversee Patrol Operations and Investigations respectively.

The force's Patrol Bureau will divide into two Regional Operations Commands headed by a Chief Inspector.

___

