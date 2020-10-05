Police: 27-year-old man shot and killed in South Philadelphia

article

Police in South Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1800 block of South Corlies Street Monday, just after 2:15 p.m., on the report of a shooting, officials said.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man shot three times in the head.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, but a weapon was found.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!