Gunfire in NJ city kills 2, wounds 4; no arrests reported

Authorities say gunfire in a New Jersey city killed two people and wounded four others.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Jersey City police received multiple reports of gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Responding officers found six people, all Jersey City residents, with gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Randolph Black Jr. and 26-year-old Jason Crutcher were pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center.

Three men, aged 25, 26 and 35, and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Prosecutors reported no arrests. NJ.com reported that police were seeking at least two shooters and a gray SUV seen driving away.

