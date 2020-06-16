Gunman at-large after one person shot at Galleria Dallas Mall

article

Police and DPS troopers are still looking for the gunman after a shooting at the Galleria Dallas Mall.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon just after 6:30 p.m. Witnesses say it happened on the third floor at the food court.

Dallas police say one person was shot inside the mall. The suspected shooter is currently at-large while police continue searching the mall for them.

“We were just sitting there enjoying food. Next thing you know, we heard a loud bang. Didn't know what it was. Girls freaked out,” said witness Blake Stanley. “We see the guy holding a gun with his left hand and kind of aiming at people. He ran directly across in front of us, and we kind of scattered out. We hid in the bathroom for a few minutes until we started hearing the cop radios, and we know that it was gonna be safe to come outside.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation.

Dallas police have a PIO en route to provide more information