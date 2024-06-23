Gunman sought for opening fire on crowd, shooting teen victim in Germantown: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that erupted during a scorching Saturday evening in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

A group was standing on the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue when the suspect drove up in a white Hyundai Sonata around 6 p.m.

Police say the gunman stopped and got out of his vehicle before firing multiple shots into the crowd, striking an 18-year-old male victim.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot to the ankle. He is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect, said to be 18–20 years old, fled the scene in the suspected vehicle.

A motive is still unknown as police search for the suspect.