Gunman sought for opening fire on crowd, shooting teen victim in Germantown: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that erupted during a scorching Saturday evening in the city's Germantown neighborhood.
A group was standing on the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue when the suspect drove up in a white Hyundai Sonata around 6 p.m.
Police say the gunman stopped and got out of his vehicle before firing multiple shots into the crowd, striking an 18-year-old male victim.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Organized retail crime explosion prompts city, suburbs to coordinate responses in crack down of thefts
- 1 charged after mass shooting leaves 7 people wounded
- Stolen vehicle causes deadly chain-reaction crash in North Philadelphia: police
The teen was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot to the ankle. He is said to be in stable condition.
The suspect, said to be 18–20 years old, fled the scene in the suspected vehicle.
A motive is still unknown as police search for the suspect.