1 charged after mass shooting leaves 7 people wounded

One 23-year-old man is in custody after Wednesday night’s shooting that left seven people injured.

23-year-old Tyheed Harvey was initially taken into custody Thursday after he was seen by detectives attempting to access the vehicle connected to the incident.

Harvey was charged Friday with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Two other suspects are still being sought as part of the investigation.

The scene unfolded Wednesday evening, around 6:30, on North Bambrey Street. Three men exited a sedan and shot into a crowd gathered on the street. Seven people were injured when the shooting ended.

"This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel. "The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come. I am both proud and thankful of the men and women of our department for the work they do each and every day. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia."