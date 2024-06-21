Expand / Collapse search
1 charged after mass shooting leaves 7 people wounded

By FOX 29 staff
Published  June 21, 2024 8:39pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting in North Philadelphia that injured seven people.

PHILADELPHIA - One 23-year-old man is in custody after Wednesday night’s shooting that left seven people injured.

23-year-old Tyheed Harvey was initially taken into custody Thursday after he was seen by detectives attempting to access the vehicle connected to the incident.

Harvey was charged Friday with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Vehicle recovered after 7 people shot in North Philadelphia; man brought in for questioning: sources
article

Seven people were injured when shots were fired into a crowd of people Wednesday evening, and now Philadelphia police have a person in custody, according to sources.

Two other suspects are still being sought as part of the investigation.

The scene unfolded Wednesday evening, around 6:30, on North Bambrey Street. Three men exited a sedan and shot into a crowd gathered on the street. Seven people were injured when the shooting ended.

"This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel. "The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come. I am both proud and thankful of the men and women of our department for the work they do each and every day. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia."