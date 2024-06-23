Stolen vehicle causes deadly multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia: police

article

A crash involving a stolen vehicle ended in tragedy when one person was killed early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on North 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police say a stolen vehicle crashed into three other vehicles.

One person was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and identity have yet to be released.

It is unclear if the suspect was taken into custody, or if any other injuries were reported.