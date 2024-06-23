Stolen vehicle causes deadly multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a stolen vehicle ended in tragedy when one person was killed early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on North 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Police say a stolen vehicle crashed into three other vehicles.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia police officer shot during traffic stop in Kensington, suspect in custody: officials
- Pennsylvania couple caught in rip current drowns while vacationing in Florida with 6 kids
- Temple student, 20, killed in domestic violence incident; man in custody: officials
One person was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and identity have yet to be released.
It is unclear if the suspect was taken into custody, or if any other injuries were reported.