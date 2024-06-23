Expand / Collapse search
Stolen vehicle causes deadly multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 7:46am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a stolen vehicle ended in tragedy when one person was killed early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on North 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police say a stolen vehicle crashed into three other vehicles.

One person was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and identity have yet to be released.

It is unclear if the suspect was taken into custody, or if any other injuries were reported.