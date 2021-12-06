Victim runs into Wawa after shooting in Fox Chase, police say

A man is in stable condition after police say he ran into a Fox Chase Wawa for help after he was shot early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Monday at the Wawa on the 7900 block of Oxford Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the wrist across the street from the Wawa. After the shooting, he reportedly ran into the store for help.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and he was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

There was a heavy police presence at the Wawa location as police continued to investigate the incident.

