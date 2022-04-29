Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B issues recall for Two Bite Bakery Brownies after 'potential metal fragments' found

SAN ANTONIO - Bad news for brownie and cookie lovers! 

H-E-B announced a voluntary recall for its Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays after ‘potential metal fragments’ were found inside. 

We're told all products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves from their H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico. 

H-E-B officials say anyone who has purchased the items should stop eating the product, and return it to the store for a full refund. 

For more information, click here.