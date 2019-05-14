Häagen-Dazs giving away ice cream for 'Free Cone Day'

If you outright refuse to pay for ice cream but are nonetheless willing to wait in line for free ice cream, you're in luck.

Following in the scoop-prints footsteps of Dairy Queen and Ben & Jerry's, Häagen-Dazs outlets across the country will be celebrating their own "Free Cone Day" on Tuesday, May 14. Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., patrons can visit participating locations for a free single scoop each, in their choice of a cone (cake cone or sugar cone) or a cup.

Tuesday's promotion isn't just for giggles, either. The brand is said to be celebrating "Free Cone Day" in honor of the bees that make it possible for ice cream ingredients - such as honey, vanilla and strawberry - to grow.

"Häagen-Dazs knows your best deserves our best, which is why we are celebrating our customers with free scoops on May 14, an ongoing commitment to support honey bees and a brand new way to earn rewards at Häagen-Dazs Shops," according to Adam Hanson, the president and general manager of the Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc.

"We look forward to Free Cone Day every year as an opportunity to thank our loyal fans while simultaneously recognizing the pollinators that make our ice cream possible."

A number of Häagen-Dazs flavors are also working toward obtaining Bee Better Certification - a third-party certification bestowed on items derived from farms that promote the well-being of the bee population - as part of the company's Häagen-Dazs loves Honey Bees initiative.

Bee-based freebies aside, customers can also earn a free cone via Häagen-Dazs' new "Sweet Rewards" loyalty program, which rewards patrons with points toward future purchases, and also another free cone upon signing up and making a purchase.

