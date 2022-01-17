Haddonfield Human Relations Commission hosts MLK Day vigil and Peace Walk

On the steps of Borough Hall the Haddonfield Human Relations Commission called on neighbors to come out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Local Girl Scouts read a poem from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, as they followed in the footsteps of Dr. King, marching together down Kings Highway.

"Here in Haddonfield, we’re so fortunate that we are really in the heart of Camden County in the Philadelphia region," Mayor Colleen Bianco BezichI stated. "I think we’re a community that largely doesn’t look or seem diverse. We have connections to diverse communities around us. We have a legacy of African American residents who fought for social justice and equality for decades."

Haddonfield Memorial High School a cappella performed a touching rendition of "Hallelujah."

"The children are the future," said Valerie Goetter. "I think that the older kids set a good example for the younger kids. It teaches generations to help the community."

On a cold night in Haddonfield, people of all ages came out in solidarity on a day to honor Dr. King.

"We think Martin Luther King Day is an important day for every citizen of our country to do something important," Erica Watts commented. "Do something that will carry out his message and spread kindness through the world."

Over in Philadelphia a MLK Symposium kicked off a donation drive for people in need, including Cradles to Crayons, Covenant House Philadelphia, Lutheran Settlement House/Jane Addams Place and Saint John’s Hospice.

