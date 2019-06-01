Haircuts 4 the Homeless fundraiser in Kensington draws many

Cutting hair to raise money is how a man with a vision spends his Saturday in Kensington.

Joshua Santiago cuts hair in a fundraiser known as the 24 Hour Haircut 4 the Homeless in Kensington.

Joshua Santiago, owner of Empowering Cuts, is cutting hair for the homeless in the 24 Hour Haircut 4 Homeless fundraiser from noon Saturday working through noon Sunday at East Allegheny and Kensington Avenues.

Santiago gives haircuts to the homeless a few times a month. His goal is to transform a camper, recently purchased, into a mobile barbershop, in order to provide haircuts for homeless people in a more comfortable atmosphere on a more regular basis.

Along with haircutting, HIV testing is provided. There is food, a DJ and live performances.

For more information, visit Santiago’s Facebook page, follow him on Twitter, or donate through his GoFundMe page.