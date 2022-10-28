Halloween 2022: Family-friendly events you can attend in Philadelphia this weekend

article

Halloween is just around the corner and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is offering several events across the city to help families have a fun and safe way to celebrate in their community.

Friday, October 28

Sayre Morris Trunk or Treat | 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a fun Halloween celebration at the Sayre Morris Recreation Center at 5835 Spruce Street.

Saturday, October 29

Haunted Horses | 4 p.m.

See dozens of horses in costumes and trick or treat at the Northwestern Stables at 120 W. Northwestern Avenue. Tickets can be purchased here.

Halloween in the Park | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You're invited to wear a costume, eat, shop and celebrate Halloween at Campbell Square, located at 2525 E. Allegheny Avenue.

Barley Scary Halloween Spooktacular | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dress up and enjoy kid-friendly activities at Smith Memorial Playground, located at 3500 Reservoir Drive. Tickets can be purchased here.

Halloween in Pretzel Park | 10:30 a.m.

The annual event will feature a costume parade for families and even pets. It will take place at Pretzel Park, located at 4300 Silverwood Street.

Scanlon Tent or Treat | 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bring a tent and decorate it for a chance to receive a special prize. The event will take place at Scanlon Playground at 1099 E. Tioga Street.

Bridgesburg Halloween Contest | 2 p.m.

Head down to the Bridgesburg Recreation Center at 4625 Richmond Street for a Halloween event featuring prizes, contests and sweet treats.

Cobbs Creek Environmental Center Candy Crawl | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Head down to the Cobbs Creek Recreational Center for Halloween fun with archery, arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt located at 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Halloween Skate | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wear a costume and get free admission to the Laura Sims Skate House at 200 S. 63rd Street.

Monday, October 31

Cherashore Gators Boo Bash | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Head to the Cherashore Playground at 851-951 W. Olney Avenue for a family-friendly party in partnership with City Youth Association Gators.