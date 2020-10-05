Halloween is on in Montgomery County along with guidelines for a healthy and safe celebration

The costume is on, pillow case or candy bag in hand and a flashlight means trick-or-treating is about to commence.

But, wait one minute – Montgomery County has some new rules for those wanting the free candy.

One can always dress up in Norristown. Halloween is a favorite holiday.

And, Montgomery County issued Halloween safety guidelines Friday, the same, basic guidelines set by the CDC. But, will people follow them?

“I think people are going to do what they’re used to doing, unfortunately. I like the idea of putting a big basket out and let people help themselves and be with their family and stay social distanced,” stated one Norristown resident.

Pam Lawn, from the Montgomery County of Health, wants folks to abide by the guidelines. And, she has other Halloween suggestions.

“We just have a couple of fun ideas down – set up a candy graveyard, trick-or-treating, reverse trick-or-treating, handing out candy, social distanced parades, boo or ghost people, glow in the dark egg hunts, pumpkin carving. There’s just different ideas so the kids can participate in some activities,” Lawn explained.

There has always been plenty to be afraid of at Halloween, most of that imagined. The pandemic brings a different kind of fear, so same guidelines on indoor and outdoor gatherings as before and safety plans for those have to be approved by the county for trunk-or-treats, too.

“Cats are always attacking me. I’m going as an insane cat,” said Norristown resident and business owner Dr. Stitchenstein.

“I’m going as the man from The Twilight Zone,” said Dr. Stitchenstein’s business partner, Flavors.

Flavors and Dr. Stitchenstein will work their label, Biologically Famous, into any costume. While the county’s encouraging less contact and touching, Flavors gives them credit for trying to make a chaotic holiday safer.

“What are they doing? Everything is disappearing! You can’t be a kid no more. But, I understand the steps and it’s good that they’re letting kids enjoy themselves and actually have a Halloween,” Flavors explained.

If it gets confusing, the Department of Health suggests remembering the basics – frequent hand washing, masking and social distancing. That’s what all the guidelines are designed to bring people back to.

