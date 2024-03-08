Hamilton Township officer shot after domestic violence call: sources

A Hamilton Township police officer has reportedly been shot.

In initial reports, the officer was said to have been shot in shot in the stomach before 10:30 Friday night, on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue, in Hamilton Township. He is said to be "conscious and alert."

Skyfox was over the scene, where multiple first responders had descended on the street and police tape was visible, while an ambulance pulled away.

Reports say a second person was also shot at the scene and there are reports that a third person might also have been hurt, as well.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley a domestic violence call prompted law enforcement to the scene and when they arrived, they came under fire.