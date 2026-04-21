‘Hamm’s isn’t going anywhere’: Free beer and merch in Philadelphia today

The Brief Hamm’s is giving away free beer and merchandise at Philadelphia landmarks and bars on Tuesday, April 21. The brand’s mascot, Sasha the Bear, will be on site handing out items. Hamm’s says its beer remains unchanged and available in Pennsylvania.



Hamm’s is making a splash in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 21, with free beer and merchandise giveaways at well-known city spots.

Hamm’s brings free beer and merch to Philadelphia

What we know:

Hamm’s will visit several Philadelphia landmarks and bars throughout the day, handing out free beer and merchandise while supplies last. The tour includes stops at the Rocky Steps, Independence Hall, City Hall, and local retailers.

The brand’s mascot, Sasha the Bear, has traveled from Minnesota to join the extravaganza and will be greeting fans and distributing Hamm’s products.

Hamm’s says the beer is brewed with water, barley malt, grain, and hops, and remains unchanged and available to consumers.

Free beer locations and times

Timeline:

The giveaway tour starts at noon at major Philadelphia landmarks and continues through the evening at these locations:

12:00–2:00 p.m.: Philly tour (Rocky Steps, Independence Hall, City Hall)

2:30 p.m.: Moore Beverage – 601 Moore St

3:30 p.m.: Springfield Beverage – 2206 Washington Ave

4:30 p.m.: Lorraine – 1502 Brown St

5:30 p.m.: BAR Sansom – 1309 Sansom St

6:30 p.m.: Garage South Philly – 1231 Passyunk Ave

The event is first-come, first-served, and fans are encouraged to arrive early for a chance at free beer and Hamm’s merchandise.

What they're saying:

"We’ve seen the headlines out of Pennsylvania, and we’re happy to say they’ve got it wrong—Hamm’s isn’t going anywhere. We’ve been around since 1865, and with the help of Sasha the Bear, we’re showing up in Philadelphia with cold, classic beer to keep our tradition going," said Chris Steele, Sr. Director of Value Brands.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how much free beer and merchandise will be available at each stop or how long supplies will last.