Hank’s Take: No-Shave November

You may have noticed a decrease in your number of clean-shaven friends and there's a good reason behind it.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.

“A lot of them don’t even want to shave so they grow the beard." Mickey at Buddy’s Barbershop in Langhorne has been a barber for 60 years. He's seen all manner of beard.

No-Shave November is a charity through which any group but particularly law enforcement can buy the right to grow their beards for a month by contributing to charity.

Woodbury City police were growing beards to raise money for the family of a colleague who’d been taken by cancer and extending the effort another month into November. West Deptford police were participating for the first year with donations going to a local high school student with cancer and also to Operation Blessing. Chief Ryan McKenna paid up, he said but would remain clean-shaven.

“I donated my money, but at least one person has to look half-decent around here,” he joked.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn tried to grow a beard. Futility. ickey understood. He’s seen other beard failures.

“I talked a lot of them out of it because it was like spotty, you know? Had some bald spots – you know what I mean?” I do indeed. Hats off to all the agencies participating in No-Shave November, a nice thing to do and a fun way to do it.

