Hank's Take: Boat safety for summer fun
FOX 29's Hank Flynn heads to Coast Boating School to learn the rules of the water.
Hanks' Take: Does Central Jersey really exist?
FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
Hank's Take: Touring Anthony Bourdain's Food Trail in New Jersey
Anthony Bourdain loved Atlantic City so FOX 29's Hank Flynn travels the Garden State to explore the late chef's highlights.
Hank's Take: Exploring Napoleonic history in Bordentown
FOX 29's Hank Flynn searches for traces of Joseph Bonaparte, the older brother of Napoleon.
Hank's Take: An ode to Wildwood's 'Doo Wop' style
The "Doo Wop" style was the look of tomorrow in the 50's and 60's. FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports.
Hank's Take: Helicopter plant shutdown
FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
Making a former steel town a top resort town
From steel town to tourist destination? A company is trying to turn Bethlehem, Pa., into the top resort town in the Northeast. You might be raising an eyebrow, but they say it's possible, and it will just take a little work, our Hank Flynn reports.
What happens when Graffiti Pier becomes a public park?
When it's transformed into a public park, fans of the so-called Graffiti Pier are just hoping it never loses its character. They say regardless of what you may think about graffiti, it really is art, and it's part of our city's history, FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports.
Going Dark: Philadelphia's Trocadero shutting down
Philadelphia is losing one of its iconic venues in the Trocadero, but the memories aren't going anywhere.