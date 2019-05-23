Making a former steel town a top resort town video

Making a former steel town a top resort town

From steel town to tourist destination? A company is trying to turn Bethlehem, Pa., into the top resort town in the Northeast. You might be raising an eyebrow, but they say it's possible, and it will just take a little work, our Hank Flynn reports.

What happens when Graffiti Pier becomes a public park? video

What happens when Graffiti Pier becomes a public park?

When it's transformed into a public park, fans of the so-called Graffiti Pier are just hoping it never loses its character. They say regardless of what you may think about graffiti, it really is art, and it's part of our city's history, FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports.