Happy hour in Pennsylvania just got happier; find out how and what it means for you

The Brief Pennsylvania is seeing a change in happy hour regulations, as a new law is allowing bars and restaurants to extend their discounts for an extra 10 hours a week. Under the new law, businesses can also now offer two drinks during ticketed events on location and meal combos. Small businesses, restaurants and pubs are happy the Commonwealth is making the change.



Happy hour in Pennsylvania just got a little happier. Beginning Friday, restaurants and bars now have the option to extend weekly happy hour specials.

Previously, the law allowed businesses up to 14 hours of happy hour a week, but under the new expansion, happy hour can now be up to 24 hours a week.

Brendan McGrew is the General Manager and Partner of the Goat’s Beard in Manayunk and Wayne, Mia Ragazza and the Daisy Tavern. He said happy hour gives people an incentive to come out and enjoy a couple items at a discounted price.

"We really push happy hour. We do it 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, really trying to capitalize on that after-work crowd and use it as the start to a robust dinner service," said McGrew. "I think it’s great. I love the fact that the state has chosen to adapt to today’s times. I don’t think they fully have, but the expansion will definitely make it so that we, as restaurateurs and bar owners, aren’t trying to skirt around the law. We can actually embrace what we’re doing and really push and promote it rather than trying to do something secretive or trying to find workarounds to do things."

A business can only offer up to four hours of happy hour specials a day. The extended hours will now give establishments the option to offer happy hour both in the early evening and late evening several days a week, which McStew’s Irish Pub, in Levittown, will try to explore, according to owner Tom Tyler.

Tyler is also the President of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, which represents about 400 members throughout the Commonwealth.

"These are small business-owned establishments and as in everything, I believe the very simple 80/20 rule applies - 80 percent of people are going to do it the right way and use it the right way," said Tyler.

Under the new law, businesses can also now offer two drinks during ticketed events on location and meal combos. For example, McStew’s is now offering a burger and beer deal to customers.

Business owners describe Pennsylvania’s liquor laws as "archaic" and those views are also shared by customers.

"Everyone likes to have a good time, and everyone likes to get a discount on that good time," said M. Frank Emanuel of Penn Valley. "It’s way better for the customer. I think the only thing the Quaker laws were trying to protect was people over drinking."

"You get to spend time with your friends talking and taking a moment for yourself with a cocktail," said Nicole Emanuel of Penn Valley. "What’s not fun about your friends and what’s not fun about a cocktail?"