Harbor Freight recalls about 1.1 million folding knives due to risk of cuts

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Friday that Harbor Freight Tools are recalling 1.1 million folding knives due to a defect that could result in cuts.

According to its website, the recall involves Gordon brand stainless steel folding knives with black metal on the handle, a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle, and five cutouts on each side of the handle. The knife measures about three inches, with the words "China" printed on one side of the blade and "Stainless Steel" on the other side. The knives were sold for about $5 at Harbor Freight Tools stores across the country, as well as via telephone and online at Harbor Freight Tools' website, from July 2008 to July 2019.

Officials said the locking mechanism can fail to engage on extension of the blade, which poses a laceration risk. Harbor Freight Tools has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, which has resulted in six reports of cuts, four of which required medical attention.

CPSC officials say owners of the knives should stop using them immediately, and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus state sales tax.

Information on the recall by CPSC

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Harbor-Freight-Tools-Recalls-Gordon-Folding-Knives-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Information on the recall by Harbor Freight (PDF File)

https://images.harborfreight.com/hftweb/recalls/Gordon-Folding-Knife-Recall-97668.pdf

Harbor Freight

https://www.harborfreight.com