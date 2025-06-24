Teen girl shot on SEPTA platform in North Philly; suspect sought: police
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot on a SEPTA platform Tuesday.
What we know:
On Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., police say a shooting occurred on the SEPTA subway platform located on the 1700 block of North Broad Street.
A 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg.
She was taken to Temple University Hospital by Temple University police officers for treatment.
Police say three 9mm spent casings were recovered from the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens, approximately 5'5" to 5'7" tall, with a medium build, short dreadlocks, wearing black shorts, a white tank top, and carrying a black Under Armour backpack.
The motive for the shooting appears to stem from an argument, police say.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
What you can do:
The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.