Teen girl shot on SEPTA platform in North Philly; suspect sought: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are looking for a teen boy suspected of shooting a 17-year-old girl on a SEPTA platform in North Philly Tuesday afternoon. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound to her leg.



An investigation is underway after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot on a SEPTA platform Tuesday.

What we know:

On Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., police say a shooting occurred on the SEPTA subway platform located on the 1700 block of North Broad Street.

A 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital by Temple University police officers for treatment.

Police say three 9mm spent casings were recovered from the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens, approximately 5'5" to 5'7" tall, with a medium build, short dreadlocks, wearing black shorts, a white tank top, and carrying a black Under Armour backpack.

The motive for the shooting appears to stem from an argument, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).