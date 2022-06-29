Hard Rock casino's charitable donations top $1M in 4 years

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked its fourth anniversary on Tuesday by making donations to four local charities, putting the casino’s total charitable donations past the $1 million mark.

The casino donated $10,000 each to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, CASA of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, Avanzar and Veterans Haven South.

Casino President Joe Lupo says giving back to the community was part of Hard Rock’s business plan long before the casino opened June 28, 2018.

He says Hard Rock has given to 450 community groups in and around Atlantic City over the last four years.