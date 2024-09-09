Harris-Trump presidential debate: Here's what Philly voters want to hear

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia was a bustling hive of activity on the day before Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are to meet on the debate stage in a pivotal campaign event.

A few miles away at City Hall, Carolyn Howard was enjoying the weather Monday with her shy, two-year-old grandson. She thinks Harris must show her mettle versus Trump.

When asked if she thinks Harris needs to stand up to Trump, she said, "definitely, that’s what I’m trying to look for. I want to see how she will handle him and acts under pressure."

Now that the candidates will face off in the Center on the edge of Independence Mall is fitting considering Pennsylvania, and its 19 Electoral College votes, has drawn repeated visits from the candidates.

Back in June, Donald Trump campaigned at Temple’s Liacouras Center in the heavily Democratic city, while the Democrats used the same venue in August to roll out the new Harris-Walz ticket.

Ron Holcombe wants a robust discussion of the issues. "We’re talking the economy. We’re talking immigration, talking reform bills yet to be passed, infrastructure," he said.

Voters, strolling in the sun near City Hall, said they already know former President Trump, but Harris is undefined and recent polling seems to support that view.

They said they’ll tune in Tuesday night to the debate inside the nation’s museum dedicated to the U.S. Constitution to learn more.

Kenyetta Thompson of North Philadelphia said, "I think she can piggyback off the success that the Biden Administration had digging out of the notorious contagion we had Covid."