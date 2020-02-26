Harry Styles spotted at Wawa in Delaware, signs burrito bag for fan

A local woman's dream came true when former One Direction singer Harry Styles walked into the Wawa she works at in Bear, Delaware.

"It was so random, amazing, wonderful, every amazing word in the dictionary," 21-year-old Natali Maldonado told FOX 29.

Maldonado is still pinching herself. On Tuesday, her favorite singer Harry Styles walked into the Wawa where she works on Pulaski Highway.

"Mind-blowing, I thought I was hallucinating. I literally had to ask my co-worker, are you seeing this? Am I going crazy? she explained.

Maldonado has been a huge fan since 2010 when Styles was with the boy band One Direction. The heartthrob was on his way from Washington D.C. to New York City for an appearance. He stopped at Wawa to grab a bite to eat. Maldonado could hardly contain her excitement.

So what was he like? Did he live up to her expectations? You better believe it.

"Such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, oh my God," she said. "So cute, so adorable, love it, and his hair looks so silky soft and he smells so good."

Maldonado, of course, got Style's autograph on a Wawa burrito bag. She plans to get a tattoo with his mantra on it, "treat people with kindness," which she says she was actually thinking about earlier in the day.

