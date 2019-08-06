Haverford College student pleads guilty to trying to get Trump’s tax returns from FAFSA

article

A student from Haverford College has entered a guilty plea after it was discovered that he reportedly was trying to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns, officials say.

Justin Hiemstra, 22, of St. Paul Park, Minnesota, reportedly plotted with another Haverford College student to use the school's computers to visit the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) website to access Trump's tax returns.

The defendant opened a false FAFA application under the name of a member of the Trump family, officials explain.

When Hiemstra found that an account already existed for Donald Trump, he reset the account's password by answering challenge questions originally established when the account was first created.

Hiemstra was able to answer the questions and then reset the password for the FAFSA account. Then, he used Trump's social security number and date of birth in an attempt to obtain the president's tax information.

The fraudulent attempt ultimately failed.

“No matter what you think about the President’s tax returns, clearly this kind of illegal activity cannot be tolerated or condoned," said U.S. Attorney McSwain. "Unauthorized or false attempts to obtain any citizen’s IRS filings are a serious violation of privacy rights and a federal crime, and there’s nothing funny about it."

Hiemstra faces a maximum two years in prison and a $200,000 fine.