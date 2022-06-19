'He exemplified heroism': Flags fly half-staff for Philadelphia firefighter killed in building collapse

Philadelphia is honoring one of its fallen firefighters, who sacrificed his life to protect those living in his city.

Lt. Sean Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, was killed when a building collapsed after a fire broke out in Fairhill Saturday morning.

The 51-year-old firefighter leaves behind his mother and son.

Williamson was one of six people who became trapped under the building. Four other firefighters and an inspector were rescued from the rubble, and are now in stable condition.

"It's a sad day for the Philadelphia Fire Department," said Craig Murphy, 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner. "Unfortunately our department lost a member bravely fighting a fire then caught in a building collapse."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called Williamson's tragic death a "heartbreaking day for our city."

"For more than 27 years, he dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of Philadelphia, and sacrificed his life protecting others," Kenney said. "Early this morning, like every day, he exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city."

Kenney ordered all City of Philadelphia flags to fly half-staff for 30 days in his honor.

