Health department opens third mass vaccination clinic in West Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Department of Health on Saturday opened its third mass vaccination clinic on the campus of the University of the Sciences.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city leaders gathered at the Bobby Morgan Arena on the 800 block of South 43rd Street in West Philadelphia to dedicate the clinic.

The site will be open for first-dose appointments on Saturdays until further notice, according to officials. A second day of operation will be added as the need for the crucial second dose of the vaccine increases.

The health department vowed to open at least three mass vaccination sites in traditionally underserved parts of the city. The newly opened West Philadelphia location joins identical sites in Juniata Park and North Philadelphia.

Officials claim all three locations have the capability to vaccinate up to 500 people per day and thousands per week.

