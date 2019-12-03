Health officials confirm cases of deadly drug-resistant fungus in New Jersey

article

The New Jersey Department of Health confirms over 100 cases of a superbug.

Health officials report 141 cases of Candida auris and 22 probable cases as of Sept. 30, 2019, in the Garden State.

According to the CDC, Candida auris, also known as C. auris, is a multidrug-resistant yeast that can cause invasive infections and is associated with high mortality. Most people who become infected are often sick from other medical conditions.

Officials say these cases represent C. auris infections that occurred over the past four years, dating back to June 2015. The number of patients identified in New Jersey with C. auris each year has remained stable since 2017.

Exposure to healthcare facilities, particularly in long-term acute care hospitals and nursing homes that take care of patients on ventilators, pose the greatest risk. According to officials, one of the best ways to prevent becoming infected is to practice good hand hygiene.

If C. auris is suspected or identified, contact your local health department and the NJDOH Communicable Disease Service at 609-826-5964. For more information, please click here.