Health officials investigating 5 possible coronavirus cases in Philadelphia

City health officials are investigating five potential cases of coronavirus in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania now has ten presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: seven in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one in Monroe County.

"While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

