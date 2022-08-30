Heat prompts early dismissals Tuesday, Wednesday for schools in Chester Upland School District

article

As heat and lack of cooling systems prompted early dismissals for 100 Philadelphia schools, officials with the Chester Upland School District are also dismissing students early.

According to the district, the schools will close early on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students at Chester High School and STEM Academy at Showalter will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m., while the elementary schools, including Toby Farms Intermediate School, dismiss students at noon.

"Temperatures are expected to reach into the high-80s and low to mid-90s over the next few days," superintendent Dr. Craig Parkinson said. "Several of our schools are without adequate cooking systems, and unfortunately, we will have to send students home early on August 30 and August 31."

Forecasters say Tuesday will be another hot and humid day in the Delaware Valley ahead of some relief that will come Wednesday after storms roll through.