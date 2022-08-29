100 Philadelphia public schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to forecasted heat, district say

article

Just one day into the new academic year, the School District of Philadelphia announced early dismissals for 100 schools with insufficient cooling systems due to forecasted heat.

Impacted schools will send students home three hours earlier than their normal dismissal times on Tuesday and Wednesday. All after school and sports activities have also been canceled.

The School District of Philadelphia has posted a complete list of all the schools impacted by the early dismissal on its website.

The decision to send students home early over the next two days was made in alignment with the district's Extreme Heat Protocols.

"We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families," the district said. "Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority."

Forecasters expect stifling heat and humidity to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures lingering in the low-to-mid 90s. The heat wave is forecasted to break on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s throughout the weekend.