Weather Authority: Strong storms with heavy downpours to move across region Tuesday night

A stretch of late-summer heat will be thwarted on Tuesday night when forecasters say a cold front will push strong storms across the Delaware Valley with heavy downpours.

Overnight weather on Monday will stay mostly calm and uneventful, with temperatures lingering in the 80s and mid 70s across the region.

Similar conditions will follow on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Forecasters say clouds will begin to thicken on Tuesday night as a line of storms approach.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says areas in the Lehigh Valley will get the first jolt of storms around 5 p.m. as the system progressively makes its way eastward across the region.

Philadelphia and its suburbs can expect to see the brunt of the storms around 7-9 p.m., while areas along the I-95 corridor will brace for storms around 10 p.m.

Forecasters say believe some storms could turn severe, with damaging winds and heavy downpours. Philadelphia and areas north and west have the best chance to see isolated severe storms.

Interior part of New Jersey could see scattered strong storms before midnight as the system clears the area during early Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with milder temperatures in the upper 80s.

___

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 93, Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 85, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 67

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 64