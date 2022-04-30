Heavy flames, smoke tear through Wildwood house

article

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Wildwood Saturday.

In video taken by witnesses on location, a two-story duplex on the 3200 block of Park Boulevard was on fire. Flames and heavy smoke were visible in the video.

The fire broke out around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews battle a blaze in a house on Park Blvd. in Wildwood, N.J.

According to officials, there were no known injuries and no one at the home when the fire started. Crews were working to bring the blaze under control.