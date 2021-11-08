Reward for Henry County police officer's suspected killer increased to $60,000

The Henry County Police Department said the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of killing a police officer has doubled to $60,000.

Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran who was shot while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road, died on Monday about four days after the incident.

Police said the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, remains on the run.

"I can assure you of this, Mr. Jordan, this is directly to you, we will not spare any expense, cost, or manpower to find you in whatever hole you're in to bring you to justice, period," Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during a press conference on Tuesday at HCPD headquarters.

Police released new photos of Jackson taken from Desai's body camera. The police department said it's receiving information and following credible leads.

The Henry County Police Department shared images of a shooting suspect pulled from the body camera of Officer Paramhans Desai.

"I'm hoping with another $30,000 on top of it, maybe that will help motivate some people to do what needs to be done," Police Chief Mark Amerman said.

Police said 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai had previously been listed in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. Desai is married and has two small children, police said.

Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. Prior to joining Henry County PD, he worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Dekalb County Police Department.

Donations to Desai's family can be made to the Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund via $Wings4Warriors on CashApp. Donations will also be accepted at the Henry County Police Department located at 108 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.

The Henry County Police Department said 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was shot by 22-year-old Jordan Jackson while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road in McDonough. (Provided by Henry County Police Department)

Police initially announced a $30,000 reward leading to the successful arrest and indictment of Jackson. That amount increased on Tuesday.

Henry County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Service each put up $10,000 and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and Shaquille O'Neal, who took a role with the sheriff's office as director of community relations earlier this year, each contributing $5,000.

Police said Friday morning they found a white 2021 Dodge Ram with Georgia tag CRX4743 they thought Jackson was driving, but Jackson is still not in custody.

(Henry County Police Department)

Officials warn anyone who sees Jackson should not approach him but should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the case or Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

