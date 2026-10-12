Here's what's open and closed on Columbus Day 2026

The Brief The federal government observes Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 12, and USPS does not deliver regular mail, though Priority Mail Express continues on its normal schedule. Public schools are closed in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. Most major retailers, grocery stores and restaurants should also keep regular hours if you're looking to shop on your day off.



Columbus Day means a day off for many, with changes to schools, mail, transit and trash pickup for the federal holiday.

What we know:

Federal offices, post offices and most banks are closed Monday, though ATMs, debit cards and digital banking remain available. Since the holiday can delay direct deposits and ACH bill payments by one business day, you may want to plan around any payments due.

UPS and FedEx locations are open for pickup and delivery services, and the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will trade a normal session.

Most major retailers, grocery stores and restaurants should also keep regular hours if you're looking to shop on your day off.

Local perspective:

Local closures and schedule changes vary across the region, so here's a look at what to expect in each city:

Philadelphia: The School District of Philadelphia's calendar lists schools and administrative offices as closed for Indigenous Peoples' Day. The city's rule is that trash and recycling aren't collected on city holidays, and pickups run one day behind for the rest of the week. Most SEPTA services will operate on regular weekday schedules.

New York City: Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended on Monday, and NYC Public Schools are closed. The 82nd annual Columbus Day Parade runs up Fifth Avenue, from 42nd Street to 72nd Street, with closures on nearby cross streets. The parade is expected to run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Washington, D.C.: Metro trains run a weekend schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight, and Metro buses run a Saturday supplemental schedule. The mayor's office says DC Public Schools are closed and reopen for students on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after Parent-Teacher Conference Day. Parks and recreation centers are closed, and parking enforcement is suspended. All DC DMV facilities are closed Monday. DPW is not collecting trash, recycling or food waste on Monday, and collections slide a day through Saturday.