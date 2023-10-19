Hey Phillies fans, tickets are still just $16 for Game 3 in Arizona!

article

Last-minute trip to Arizona, anyone?

With just hours to go until the Phillies and Diamondbacks face off in Arizona, tickets to Game 3 are still selling for less than $20!

SeatGeek has the cheapest tickets listed at $16 for upper-level infield seats.

Want to get closer to the action? No problem! There are plenty of seats available for a range of prices: $70 for mid-level, $47 for outfield, and $123 for baseline.

You can even sit behind home plate for $319, which is less than a standing room only for a potential Game 6 back at the Bank next week!

Tickets for that game already range from $333 to $6,446 - and it may not even happen!

Phillies fever knows no limit, and who knows, maybe Arizona will see a Philly takeover this week.