Hike for Mike: Bucks County community gears up to honor Army veteran who died from ALS

The Brief A Bucks County woman is organizing a walk in honor of her late husband, Mike Walp, who died from ALS last year. The event, "Hike for Mike," will take place Sunday, Oct. 12 at Warminster Community Park. Nearly $15,000 has been raised for ALS through the event as of Tuesday evening.



A heartfelt walk is set to take place this weekend in honor of a beloved former law enforcement officer.

What we know:

Tina Walp is organizing "Hike for Mike" to honor her late husband, Mike Walp, who passed away from ALS in 2024 at the age of 67. Mike was an Army veteran and served nearly 50 years in law enforcement with the Warminster Police Department and Buck County DA’s Office. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for the ALS community.

The event will feature raffles, including sports jerseys and gift cards, with proceeds benefiting the ALS community.

Already, nearly $15,000 has been raised, reflecting the community's support and dedication to the cause.

Tina Walp shared her deep connection with Mike, describing him as "easy-going, smart, genuine, beautiful, beautiful soul inside and out." She carries his wedding band and a locket of his ashes around her neck, keeping his memory close.

The impact of ALS

Tina Walp explained the devastating effects of ALS, "It shuts your nervous system down and you’re basically bedridden from then on." The disease progresses, leading to loss of speech and swallowing ability.

The ALS Hope Foundation describes ALS as a degenerative disease of the adult motor system. Tina is determined to raise awareness, stating, "This event means the world to me... a lot of people have no idea what ALS is."

What you can do:

If you’d like to donate to "Hike for Mike" and the ALS Hope Foundation, click here.

What's next:

Hike For Mike is this Sunday, October 12, starting at 10 a.m. at the Bernie O’Neil Pavillion at Warminster Community Park.