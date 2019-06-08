Hillary Clinton announces the death of youngest brother Anthony Rodham

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to social media Saturday to announce the death of her brother Anthony Rodham. He was 65.

Clinton wrote in a post on Twitter that her brother passed away sometime Friday night, although she did not comment on the cause of death.

“It is hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” her tweet read.

Clinton described her brother a “kind” and “generous” person who is survived by his wife, Megan, and their three children, Zach, Simon and Fiona.

“We’ll miss him very much.”

Anthony was Clinton’s youngest brother.

